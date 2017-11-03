Juicy Fruit BHO Shatter (1g)

by Punch
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Juicy Fruit, Punch BHO Shatter is an Sativa dominant Hybrid strain that has a fruit punch and lemon flavor, with hints of Pina Colada.. A testament to the terpene-rich profiles that make our products truly exceptional. Dab between 500-550°F

Juicy Fruit, also known as "Juicy Fruit OG" or "Fruity Juice," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Consumers should be cautious with this strain, as the effects are long-lasting and double sided: Juicy Fruit has been reported to cause headaches and paranoia, but It's also known to spark creativity. The aroma is tangy and sweet with notes of fruit punch, lemon, plums and tropical pina colada. Juicy Fruit weed has THC levels measuring 15-20%.

Punch
Punch Edibles & Extracts was born on the idea of providing sensibly
sized,high-dose edibles at affordable prices. All of our edible products
taste great, contain minimal calories and sugar, and are accurately dosed
to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Since launching in 2013, we
have developed into a “full service” cannabis brand by adding an array of
top tier solventless products to our catalog. From vape pens to pre-rolls,
we have trusted products for every cannabis consumer.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
  • CA, US: CDHP-10003615
  • CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
  • OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
