About this product
"Bright, zesty, and irresistibly smooth — meet the Key Lime Pie PunchBar.
Infused with real graham cracker pieces and the vibrant tang of key lime, this treat captures the essence of the classic dessert in every creamy white chocolate bite. Decadent, and perfectly balanced it’s a tropical twist your taste buds won’t forget.
Made with premium distillate.
"
"
About this brand
Punch
Punch Edibles & Extracts was born on the idea of providing sensibly
sized,high-dose edibles at affordable prices. All of our edible products
taste great, contain minimal calories and sugar, and are accurately dosed
to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Since launching in 2013, we
have developed into a “full service” cannabis brand by adding an array of
top tier solventless products to our catalog. From vape pens to pre-rolls,
we have trusted products for every cannabis consumer.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
- CA, US: CDHP-10003615
- CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
- OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
- NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
