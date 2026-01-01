About this product
Kiwi Mintz, Punch BHO Badder is an indica strain that has a tropical green fruit flavors, with hints of sharp mint. The aroma follows the same profile with overtones of a creamy, earthy Kush. Dab between 450 - 550*
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About this product
Kiwi Mintz, Punch BHO Badder is an indica strain that has a tropical green fruit flavors, with hints of sharp mint. The aroma follows the same profile with overtones of a creamy, earthy Kush. Dab between 450 - 550*
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