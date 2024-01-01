LA Pop Rocks Tier 2 Live Rosin Badder (1g)

by Punch
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Tier 2 LA Pop Rocks Live Rosin is produced in a climate controlled environment to preserve taste and smell. We utilize ultra purified ice and water resulting in a contaminant free product. Available in 4 tiers and both fresh press and badder. Dab Between 420-520*

About this strain

LA Pop Rocks, also known as "LA Pop Rockz" and "LA Pop Rockz #4," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing TKBx2 with Z Animal. This strain produces uplifting effects that feel motivating and productive. In large doses, LA Pop Rocks may make you feel tingly throughout your body before eventually lulling you into a relaxed and easygoing state. This strain pairs well with daytime activities and is a great choice as a wake and bake strain. LA Pop Rocks is extremely potent and may overwhelm novice cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic headaches, anxiety, and depression. This strain was originally bred by Seed Junky. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of LA Pop Rocks. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Punch Edibles & Extracts was born on the idea of providing sensibly
sized,high-dose edibles at affordable prices. All of our edible products
taste great, contain minimal calories and sugar, and are accurately dosed
to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Since launching in 2013, we
have developed into a “full service” cannabis brand by adding an array of
top tier solventless products to our catalog. From vape pens to pre-rolls,
we have trusted products for every cannabis consumer.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
  • CA, US: CDHP-10003615
  • CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
  • OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
