About this product
1.3 g of LA Pop Rocks Flower by Bosky Infused with .3 g of Punch Extracts Dulce de Limon Live Rosin. Hashhole Hand Rolled with a glass tip. Each of our Rockets are rolled with love to ensure everyone we roll is on point. Hand Rolled in Los Angeles
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About this product
1.3 g of LA Pop Rocks Flower by Bosky Infused with .3 g of Punch Extracts Dulce de Limon Live Rosin. Hashhole Hand Rolled with a glass tip. Each of our Rockets are rolled with love to ensure everyone we roll is on point. Hand Rolled in Los Angeles
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