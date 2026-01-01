About this product
Lemon Cherry Dream, Punch BHO badder is an indica dominant hybrid strain that taste much like its name – sour lemons with rich cherries and berries. The aroma is just as delightful, with a sour citrusy overtone and notes of fresh berries and raspberries and just a hint of earthy pine. Dab between 500-550°
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About this product
Lemon Cherry Dream, Punch BHO badder is an indica dominant hybrid strain that taste much like its name – sour lemons with rich cherries and berries. The aroma is just as delightful, with a sour citrusy overtone and notes of fresh berries and raspberries and just a hint of earthy pine. Dab between 500-550°
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