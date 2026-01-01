About this product
Lemon Cherry Gelato, Punch BHO Badder is an indica dominant strain that has a sour lemon and rich cherry and berry flavor The aroma is just as delightful, with a sour citrusy overtone accented by fresh berries and raspberries and just a hint of earthy pine. Dab between 450 - 550*
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About this product
Lemon Cherry Gelato, Punch BHO Badder is an indica dominant strain that has a sour lemon and rich cherry and berry flavor The aroma is just as delightful, with a sour citrusy overtone accented by fresh berries and raspberries and just a hint of earthy pine. Dab between 450 - 550*
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