About this product
Lemon Cherry Runtz, Punch BHO Badder is a hybrid strain that has a sweet, sugary citrus flavor with hints of cherries and berries. The aroma is very similar, with fresh notes of fruit and berries and sour, citrusy lemons and spicy floral. Dab between 450 - 550*
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About this product
Lemon Cherry Runtz, Punch BHO Badder is a hybrid strain that has a sweet, sugary citrus flavor with hints of cherries and berries. The aroma is very similar, with fresh notes of fruit and berries and sour, citrusy lemons and spicy floral. Dab between 450 - 550*
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