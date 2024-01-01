About this product
About this strain
Lemonatti is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelonade and Biscotti. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Lemonatti - If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Punch
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
- CA, US: CDHP-10003615
- CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
- OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
- NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
Notice a problem?Report this item