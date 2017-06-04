Mango Diesel BHO Badder (1g)

by Punch
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Mango Diesel Punch BHO Badder is a Hybrid Satvia dominant sweet tropical mango with slight hints of pungent diesel, each dab is potent with terps for an unforgettable experience. Dab between 450 - 550*

About this strain

Maui Mango Diesel is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Maui Wowie and Brooklyn Mango bred by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank. The Maui Waui father was sourced from Lower Nāhiku Maui, while the mother is Dr. Underground’s Brooklyn Mango. Their combination results in a flavorful mix of sweet mango and tropical flavors that invigorate the senses and uplift your mood.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Punch
Punch
Shop products
Punch Edibles & Extracts was born on the idea of providing sensibly
sized,high-dose edibles at affordable prices. All of our edible products
taste great, contain minimal calories and sugar, and are accurately dosed
to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Since launching in 2013, we
have developed into a “full service” cannabis brand by adding an array of
top tier solventless products to our catalog. From vape pens to pre-rolls,
we have trusted products for every cannabis consumer.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
  • CA, US: CDHP-10003615
  • CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
  • OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
Notice a problem?Report this item