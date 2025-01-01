About this product
A timeless favorite — the Milk Chocolate PunchBar.
Smooth and creamy with just the right touch of sweetness, this classic bar melts effortlessly in your mouth. The light cocoa flavor and subtle notes of vanilla create a perfectly balanced, velvety treat.
Made with premium distillate.Gluten Free.
About this brand
Punch
Punch Edibles & Extracts was born on the idea of providing sensibly
sized,high-dose edibles at affordable prices. All of our edible products
taste great, contain minimal calories and sugar, and are accurately dosed
to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Since launching in 2013, we
have developed into a “full service” cannabis brand by adding an array of
top tier solventless products to our catalog. From vape pens to pre-rolls,
we have trusted products for every cannabis consumer.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
- CA, US: CDHP-10003615
- CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
- OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
- NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
