Motor Breath x Chem Tier 4 Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder (1g)

by Punch
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Tier 4 Motor Breath x Chem (Montley Terpz) , Punch Extracts Live Rosin is produced in a climate controlled environment to preserve taste and smell. We utilize ultra purified ice and water resulting in a contaminant free product. Punch Extracts are available in 4 Tiers. Dab Between 420-520*

Motor Breath is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdog and SFV OG Kush. This strain is a gassy and potent strain that will make you feel like you’re running on high-octane fuel. Motor Breath is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Motor Breath effects include relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Motor Breath when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Pisces Genetics, Motor Breath features flavors like diesel, chemical and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Motor Breath typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’re looking for a strain that will make you feel relaxed, euphoric, and happy, Motor Breath might be the one for you. This strain has a pungent and skunky flavor that will make your nose burn and your eyes water. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Motor Breath, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Punch
Punch Edibles & Extracts was born on the idea of providing sensibly
sized,high-dose edibles at affordable prices. All of our edible products
taste great, contain minimal calories and sugar, and are accurately dosed
to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Since launching in 2013, we
have developed into a “full service” cannabis brand by adding an array of
top tier solventless products to our catalog. From vape pens to pre-rolls,
we have trusted products for every cannabis consumer.

  • CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
  • CA, US: CDHP-10003615
  • CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
  • OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
