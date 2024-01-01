Nam Wah Live Rosin Disposable (.5)

by Punch
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Live Rosin Disposable & Rechargeable Vape. Premium Live Rosin. No Cutting Agents, No Additives. Perfect Consistency for Optimum Vaporization.

About this strain

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:

  • Nam Wah effects are mostly energizing.

    Nam Wah potency is higher THC than average.

Nam Wah is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana OG and Mimosa V6. This strain is 80% sativa and 20% indica. Nam Wah is a highly sought-after sativa strain known for its uplifting and energetic effects, making it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts. Nam Wah typically contains around 22-26% THC, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who enjoy a potent and cerebral experience. Leafly customers report that Nam Wah effects include feeling euphoric, creative, and energetic, making it the perfect choice for those seeking inspiration or a boost in motivation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Nam Wah when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and chronic stress, as it can help elevate mood and provide a burst of energy. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Nam Wah features flavors like sweet citrus, spicy pine, and hints of tropical fruit, creating a complex and enjoyable taste profile. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which contributes to its citrusy aroma and mood-enhancing effects. The average price of Nam Wah typically ranges from $14-$20 per gram, offering a premium option for those seeking a top-tier sativa experience. Nam Wah is a sativa powerhouse that appeals to cannabis connoisseurs seeking an energetic and invigorating high. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Nam Wah, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Punch
Punch
Shop products
Punch Edibles & Extracts was born on the idea of providing sensibly
sized,high-dose edibles at affordable prices. All of our edible products
taste great, contain minimal calories and sugar, and are accurately dosed
to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Since launching in 2013, we
have developed into a “full service” cannabis brand by adding an array of
top tier solventless products to our catalog. From vape pens to pre-rolls,
we have trusted products for every cannabis consumer.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
  • CA, US: CDHP-10003615
  • CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
  • OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.