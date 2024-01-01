OG G-M-O BHO Badder (1g)

by Punch
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

OG GMO, Punch BHO Badder is an Indica dominant strain that offers pungent dank overtones that's accented by gassy diesel and spicy pepper, each dab is potent with terps for an unforgettable experience. Dab between 450 - 550*

About this strain

GMO-OG is a weed strain from Fig Farms in California. It's a cross of GMO Cookies to (Wifi OG x Triangle Mints). GMO-OG is a pungent indica hybrid with savory, sharp, OG Kush and pine notes. The evening time strain is great for relaxing.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Punch
Punch
Shop products
Punch Edibles & Extracts was born on the idea of providing sensibly
sized,high-dose edibles at affordable prices. All of our edible products
taste great, contain minimal calories and sugar, and are accurately dosed
to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Since launching in 2013, we
have developed into a “full service” cannabis brand by adding an array of
top tier solventless products to our catalog. From vape pens to pre-rolls,
we have trusted products for every cannabis consumer.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
  • CA, US: CDHP-10003615
  • CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
  • OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
Notice a problem?Report this item