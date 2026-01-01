About this product
OG x Z, Punch BHO Badder is an indica leaning strain that has combines sweet, fruity Zkittlez notes with classic pungent, earthy Kush undertones.The aroma follows the same profile. Dab between 450 - 550*
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About this product
OG x Z, Punch BHO Badder is an indica leaning strain that has combines sweet, fruity Zkittlez notes with classic pungent, earthy Kush undertones.The aroma follows the same profile. Dab between 450 - 550*
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