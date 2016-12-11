Orange Skunk x Triangle Kush Rocket (1.6g)

by Punch
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Punch Rocket Orange Skunk x Triangle Kush Rocket (1.6g) 1.3 g of Orange Skunk Flower, Infused with .3 g of Punch Extracts Triangle Kush Live Rosin. Hashhole Hand Rolled with a glass tip.

About this strain

Orange Skunk is a clear-headed hybrid cross between Californian Orange and Skunk. With a smell that is as sweet as it is sour, Orange Skunk delivers strong physical sensations that creep into a steady cerebral invigoration. Its medical uses are diverse, but patients treating stress, anxiety, inflammation and headaches may benefit the most from this California hybrid. Novice growers delight in the simplicity of raising Orange Skunk plants, which flower in 8 to 10 weeks in indoor gardens.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Punch
Punch
Shop products
Punch Edibles & Extracts was born on the idea of providing sensibly
sized,high-dose edibles at affordable prices. All of our edible products
taste great, contain minimal calories and sugar, and are accurately dosed
to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Since launching in 2013, we
have developed into a “full service” cannabis brand by adding an array of
top tier solventless products to our catalog. From vape pens to pre-rolls,
we have trusted products for every cannabis consumer.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
  • CA, US: CDHP-10003615
  • CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
  • OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
Notice a problem?Report this item