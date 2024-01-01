Peach Rings BHO Shatter (1g)

by Punch
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Peach Ringz, Punch BHO Shatter is a Indica dominant strain that has a packs a super sweet and slightly sour peachy flavor, with spicy floral aromas. A testament to the terpene-rich profiles that make our products truly exceptional. Dab between 500-550°F

Peach Ringz is a hybrid cannabis strain made by crossing Marionberry with Eddy OG, and like their candy namesake, these verdant buds shine bright with trichomes. Reviewers on Leafly say Peach Ringz makes them feel happy, focused, and tingly. Peach Ringz has 21% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain ideal for moderately experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene; the nose is tropical and with a sweet peach flavor. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of depression, stress, and anxiety. The original breeder of Peach Ringz is Dying Breed Seeds.

Punch Edibles & Extracts was born on the idea of providing sensibly
sized,high-dose edibles at affordable prices. All of our edible products
taste great, contain minimal calories and sugar, and are accurately dosed
to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Since launching in 2013, we
have developed into a “full service” cannabis brand by adding an array of
top tier solventless products to our catalog. From vape pens to pre-rolls,
we have trusted products for every cannabis consumer.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
  • CA, US: CDHP-10003615
  • CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
  • OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
