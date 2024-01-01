Peanut Butter Death Cup Tier 3 Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder (1g)
by Punch
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Peanut Butter Cup is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Dosidos and Mendo Breath. Peanut Butter Cup is 25% THC, making it a great choice for experienced cannabis consumers. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Peanut Butter Cup, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Punch
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
- CA, US: CDHP-10003615
- CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
- OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
- NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
Notice a problem?Report this item