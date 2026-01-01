About this product
Pineapple Louie Punch BHO Badder is an indica strain that has tropical fruity notes. The aroma is very fruity with an overtone of earth and pine. A testament to the terpene-rich profiles that make our products truly exceptional. Dab between 500-550°
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About this product
Pineapple Louie Punch BHO Badder is an indica strain that has tropical fruity notes. The aroma is very fruity with an overtone of earth and pine. A testament to the terpene-rich profiles that make our products truly exceptional. Dab between 500-550°
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