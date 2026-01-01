About this product
Pink Runtz, Punch BHO Shatter is a Hybrid strain that has a sweet and fruity cherry berry flavor with a notable hint of sour candy. The aroma is very similar, with heavier sour overtones. Dab between 500-550°
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About this product
Pink Runtz, Punch BHO Shatter is a Hybrid strain that has a sweet and fruity cherry berry flavor with a notable hint of sour candy. The aroma is very similar, with heavier sour overtones. Dab between 500-550°
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