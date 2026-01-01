About this product
Pink Zots, Punch BHO Badder is a hybrid strain that has a strong fruity flavor with notes of sweet grapes and zesty lemon. The aroma is just as sweet, with a bright citrus overtone accented by sugary berries and a hint of spicy herbs. Dab between 450 - 550*
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Pink Zots, Punch BHO Badder is a hybrid strain that has a strong fruity flavor with notes of sweet grapes and zesty lemon. The aroma is just as sweet, with a bright citrus overtone accented by sugary berries and a hint of spicy herbs. Dab between 450 - 550*
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Punch
Punch Edibles & Extracts was born on the idea of providing sensibly
sized,high-dose edibles at affordable prices. All of our edible products
taste great, contain minimal calories and sugar, and are accurately dosed
to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Since launching in 2013, we
have developed into a “full service” cannabis brand by adding an array of
top tier solventless products to our catalog. From vape pens to pre-rolls,
we have trusted products for every cannabis consumer.
sized,high-dose edibles at affordable prices. All of our edible products
taste great, contain minimal calories and sugar, and are accurately dosed
to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Since launching in 2013, we
have developed into a “full service” cannabis brand by adding an array of
top tier solventless products to our catalog. From vape pens to pre-rolls,
we have trusted products for every cannabis consumer.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
- CA, US: CDHP-10003615
- CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
- OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
- NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
Notice a problem?Report this item