The strain name Pinnacle now refers to two distinct strains: a legacy hybrid Blue Dream x Hindu Kush; and a modern Slurty 3 x Gush Mints from breeders Purple City Genetics. This older strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica that's 20% THC, and generally not available. The modern Pinnacle is more of an indica hybrid and a monster yielder that turns purple and tests over 28% THC. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pinnacle, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
