Pootie Tang BHO Badder (1g)

by Punch
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pootie Tang Punch BHO Badder is a Hybrid dominant that has a super sour citrus grapefruit flavor and a lightly woody aromas to match, each dab is potent with terps for an unforgettable experience. Dab between 450 - 550*

Pootie Tang is a rare sativa-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing LA Kush and Tang Tang. It's an energetic strain that is known to be a good mid-day pick me up. Pootie Tang tastes tangy and earthy with a hint of citrus. However, the smell and flavor of Pootie Tang are a little misleading—based on its parents, you might think Pootie Tang would taste like sweet citrus, but it will offer a more earthy and sour taste, like a grapefruit. Smoking Pootie Tang will leave you with a classic head high and some buzzyness. Consumers should know that Pootie Tang is a creeper strain, meanning that the effects tend to come on slowly. It's important to be patient with Pootie Tang and give it a moment to fully creep into your consciousness.

Punch
Punch Edibles & Extracts was born on the idea of providing sensibly
sized,high-dose edibles at affordable prices. All of our edible products
taste great, contain minimal calories and sugar, and are accurately dosed
to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Since launching in 2013, we
have developed into a “full service” cannabis brand by adding an array of
top tier solventless products to our catalog. From vape pens to pre-rolls,
we have trusted products for every cannabis consumer.

