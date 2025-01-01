About this product
Chem Z 510 Rosin Cart (1g)
PunchRosin
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
About this strain
Chem Z, also called Top Dawg, is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Chemdog x (Zkittles x Sour Dawg). Chem Z is complex, with a nose of sweet coffee, astringent gas, and fruity funk. Expect creative, uplifted, and relaxed effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chem Z, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
About this brand
Punch
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
- CA, US: CDHP-10003615
- CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
- OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
- NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
