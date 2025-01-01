About this product
Temptation 510 Rosin Cart (1g)
About this product
About this strain
Temptation is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and Jealousy. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Temptation is a second-generation cross that inherits the complex terpene profiles of Gelato and Wedding Cake, giving it a sweet, creamy, and gassy aroma. Temptation is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Temptation effects include feeling energized, relaxed, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Temptation when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. Bred by LIT Farms, Temptation features flavors like vanilla, berry, and fuel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Temptation typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Temptation is a potent strain that can deliver a balanced high that stimulates the mind and soothes the body. Temptation is best enjoyed in the afternoon or evening, as it can enhance mood and appetite. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Temptation, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
About this brand
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
- CA, US: CDHP-10003615
- CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
- OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
- NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022