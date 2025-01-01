About this product
Banana Jelly is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Cream and Jealousy. This strain is one of the newest cultivars from Seed Junky Genetics, a renowned breeder known for creating potent and flavorful strains. Banana Jelly has a delicious banana split flavor with spicy cinnamon notes and hints of lavender. Banana Jelly is 32% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Jelly effects include feeling happy, giggly, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Jelly when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Banana Jelly features flavors like banana, citrus, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Banana Jelly typically ranges from $40-$60 per 3.5g. Banana Jelly buds are dense and colorful, with shades of green, purple, and orange. This strain is a smooth and creamy smoke that produces a balanced and relaxing experience rounded out by mental stimulation and overall body relief. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Jelly, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
