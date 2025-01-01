About this product
Black Triangle BHO Badder (1g)
PunchBadder
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Crossing Florida’s famous Triangle Kush with an ‘88 G13 Hash Plant, Black Triangle is a deep indica hybrid. Its buds come packed with terpenes and notes of citrus, pine, earth, and hash spice, making for a refreshing flavor profile that comes on thick. The potent high make this great for an evening with good company and quality conversation.
About this brand
Punch
