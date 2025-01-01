About this product
Permanent Marker BHO Badder (1g)
PunchBadder
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this strain
Permanent Marker is a modern cannabis strain and is Leafly Strain of the Year 2023! Los Angeles indie brand Doja Exclusive released the Permanent Marker weed strain in 2022 on both coasts. Bred and grown by Seed Junky Genetics’ JBeezy and selected by Doja Pak, the strain fuses several well-established cultivars: (Biscotti x Sherb Bx) x Jealousy. It can smell like a permanent marker. Others note its floral, soapy, candy, and gassy funk that fully translate into the taste. It has a lingering, pungent flavor of a soapy funk with a hint of candy and floral gas tones. The potent strain smells amazing, and can support creativity or relaxation day and night. Just be careful—it's strong.
About this brand
Punch
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
- CA, US: CDHP-10003615
- CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
- OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
- NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
