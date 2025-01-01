About this product
Project 4516 BHO Badder (1g)
PunchBadder
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this strain
Project 4516 is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, creative, and energetic. Project 4516 has 23% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Project 4516, before let us know! Leave a review.
About this brand
Punch
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
- CA, US: CDHP-10003615
- CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
- OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
- NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
