About this product
Sherb Haze BHO Badder (1g)
PunchBadder
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Feelings:UpliftedCreativeEuphoric
- Helps with:StressDepressionAnxiety
Sherb Haze effects are mostly energizing.
Sherb Haze is a weed strain thought to combine Sherbert and Haze. The Haze adds a brighter, sweeter taste and more sativa effect to the Sherbert lineage. Sherb Haze is generally green bud that's glistening with trichomes and medium size. We're still learning more about Sherb Haze, so leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Punch
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
- CA, US: CDHP-10003615
- CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
- OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
- NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
Notice a problem?Report this item