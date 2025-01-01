About this product
RS-11 BHO Shatter (1g)
- Negatives:HeadacheDry mouthAnxious
- Feelings:GigglyFocusedRelaxed
- Helps with:AnxietyStressDepression
- Terpenes:CaryophylleneLimoneneHumulene
RS11 effects are mostly energizing.
RS11 potency is higher THC than average.
RS11, also known as "RS-11" and "Rainbow Sherbert #11," is a hybrid weed strain that Deo Farms made by crossing the OZ Kush project Pink Guava with a Sunset Sherbert. RS-11 was bred by Deo Farms of Oakland, CA, the maker of Zoap. RS-11 was selected by Wizard Trees of LA, along with RS-54.
In 2023, many cultivators grow RS-11 across the US. RS-11 is a potent hybrid. Consumers who have smoked this strain report feeling calm, and sedated, but still mentally alert. The flavor profile is extra fruity with hints of sour citrus. RS11 flower provides a smooth smoke and a lingering sweet and spicy aroma. Medical marijuana patients say they smoke this strain when experiencing mild pain.
