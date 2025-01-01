About this product
Alien Breath Tier 3 Live Rosin Badder (1g)
PunchRosin
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDizzy
- Feelings:TinglySleepyRelaxed
- Helps with:StressAnxietyInsomnia
- Terpenes:LimoneneCaryophylleneMyrcene
Alien Breath effects are mostly calming.
Alien Breath potency is higher THC than average.
Alien Breath is a rich mixture of hybrid genetics. It crosses POGO (Purple Alien OG x Goji OG) and Berry Breath (Blackberry x Grateful Breath), and exemplifies strong OG elements alongside its tangy, fruity undertones. This plant has an average flowering time of 8 to 9 weeks, and has been known to flourish indoors. This esoteric cultivar is hard to find, but is well worth the search, as its unique terpene profile and robust effects are not to be missed.
About this brand
Punch
