About this product
Berry Breath 3.0 Tier 4 Live Rosin Fresh Press (1g)
PunchRosin
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Berry Breath is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Matanuska Thunder Seeds. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Berry Breath - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Punch
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
- CA, US: CDHP-10003615
- CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
- OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
- NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
Notice a problem?Report this item