Dark Rainbow Tier 3 Live Rosin Badder (1g)
PunchRosin
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this strain
Dark Rainbow is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing GMO with Rainbow Belts F1. The effects of this strain are believed to be relaxing and giggly. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review. Dark Rainbow is believed to be more than 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in Dark Rainbow is caryophyllene. Expect a lot of funk, with chemical, pepper notes and hints of tropical sweetness. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of eye pressure and hypertension. The original breeder of Dark Rainbow is Archive Seed Bank.
