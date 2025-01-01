About this product
Mochi Tier 2 Live Rosin Badder (1g)
PunchRosin
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthAnxiousDry eyes
- Feelings:SleepyRelaxedHungry
- Helps with:AnxietyStressInsomnia
- Terpenes:CaryophylleneLimoneneMyrcene
Mochi effects are mostly calming.
Mochi potency is higher THC than average.
Mochi, also known as "Gelato 47" and "Mochi Gelato," a hybrid marijuana strain that promotes creativity and pain relief. Mochi is made by crossing Sunset Sherbet with Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Mochi is known for having beautiful, dense buds with a frosty mixture of colors including purple, jade and bright red.
About this brand
Punch
