Spritzer Tier 3 Live Rosin Badder (1g)
PunchRosin
HybridTHC 32%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyesHeadache
- Feelings:ArousedRelaxedTingly
- Helps with:AnxietyStressDepression
- Terpenes:CaryophylleneLimoneneLinalool
Spritzer effects are mostly calming.
Spritzer potency is higher THC than average.
Spritzer is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Runtz with Grape Pie and MAC. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Spritzer - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
