Triangle Kush Tier 4 Live Rosin Badder (1g)
PunchRosin
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:DizzyHeadacheDry eyes
- Feelings:RelaxedSleepyTingly
- Helps with:AnxietyStressDepression
- Terpenes:MyrceneLimoneneCaryophyllene
Triangle Kush effects are mostly calming.
Triangle Kush potency is higher THC than average.
Triangle Kush, also known as "Triangle OG" and "OG Triangle," is an indica marijuana strain that originated in Florida. This strain provides relaxing effects and is known to stimulate creativity. Some people say smoking Triangle Kush makes them extra chatty. This strain gets its name from Florida's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Growers say Triangle Kush has a flowering time of 70 days.
