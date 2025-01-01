About this product
El Capitan x Do-lato Rocket (1.6g)
PunchPre-rolls
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthParanoidDizzy
- Feelings:CreativeHappyEuphoric
- Helps with:NauseaPainAnxiety
- Terpenes:MyrcenePineneCaryophyllene
El Capitan potency is higher THC than average.
El Capitan is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of El Capitan - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
About this brand
Punch
