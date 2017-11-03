About this product
Juicy Fruit x Bubblegum Kush Rocket (1.6g)
by Punch
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
About this strain
Juicy Fruit, also known as "Juicy Fruit OG" or "Fruity Juice," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Consumers should be cautious with this strain, as the effects are long-lasting and double sided: Juicy Fruit has been reported to cause headaches and paranoia, but It's also known to spark creativity. The aroma is tangy and sweet with notes of fruit punch, lemon, plums and tropical pina colada. Juicy Fruit weed has THC levels measuring 15-20%.
About this brand
Punch
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
- CA, US: CDHP-10003615
- CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
- OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
- NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
