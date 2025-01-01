About this product
Lemon Sweet Skunk x Gushers Rocket (1.6)
PunchPre-rolls
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this strain
Lemon Sweet Skunk is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon with Island Sweet Skunk. This strain provides effects that are energizing and buzzy. One toke of Lemon Sweet Skunk and you will feel a buzz through your entire body. Growers say this strain has frosty nugs that smell like crisp lemon-lime soda. Lemon Sweet Skunk pairs well with social activities.
About this brand
Punch
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
- CA, US: CDHP-10003615
- CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
- OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
- NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
