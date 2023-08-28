About this product
Whitethorn Rose Rosin Disposable .5g
PunchVape pens
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
The Whitethorn Rose cannabis strain is an award-winning cross of Paradise Punch and Lemon OG. Whitethorn Rose comes from California's Huckleberry Hill Farms. Paradise Punch is Blackberry Kush x Lavender Berry. Lemon OG is a cross of OG #18 x Las Vegas Lemon Skunk. Whitethorn Rose has a dramatic purple color, and can smell like earthy, lavender and cream. The Whitethorn Rose strain can taste sweet, fruity, citrus, berry, and hashy. The Whitethorn Rose has a sativa-hybrid effect. The strain has won an Emerald Cup in the ice water hash category, and second place in rosin. We're still learning more about Whitethorn Rose, so leave reviews on your experience.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Punch
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
- CA, US: CDHP-10003615
- CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
- OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
- NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
Notice a problem?Report this item