This award winning flavor starts with a layer of white chocolate, then we add freeze dried strawberries to the middle, top it off with another layer of white chocolate, and leave you with a delectable treat that you can’t get enough of. Each serving will leave you feeling both euphoric and relaxed, a great way to start your day off or wind down after work. 9 servings per pack. Each serving contains 10mg of THC. Ingredients: white chocolate wafers, freeze dried strawberries, strawberry extract, cannabis extract, 1-2% nonfat milk. Dietary information: made from a non-GMO chocolate with no hydrogenated oils, gluten free, manufactured in a facility that also processes tree nuts, contains freeze dried strawberries.