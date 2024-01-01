About this product
Purple Papaya is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Texeda Timewarp and Pinewarp. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Purple Papaya is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Purple Papaya typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Purple Papaya’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Papaya, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
