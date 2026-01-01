About this product
Rainbowlatti, Punch BHO Shatter is an indica strain that has a fresh fruity flavors, with a fresh creamy and sugary vanilla overtone. The aroma is just as delicious, with a sweet creamy vanilla overtone accented by fresh berries and cherries and a punch of sour citrus. Dab between 500-550°
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Rainbowlatti, Punch BHO Shatter is an indica strain that has a fresh fruity flavors, with a fresh creamy and sugary vanilla overtone. The aroma is just as delicious, with a sweet creamy vanilla overtone accented by fresh berries and cherries and a punch of sour citrus. Dab between 500-550°
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item