Satisfy your craving for tangy and salty snacks with our Salt & Vinegar Crackers. Bursting with the bold flavors of tangy vinegar and savory sea salt, these crackers offer a delightful and refreshing taste that's perfect for any time of day. Made with high-quality ingredients, our Salt & Vinegar Crackers have a satisfyingly crunchy texture that makes them ideal for snacking on their own or paired with your favorite dips and spreads. Whether you're looking for a midday pick-me-up or a delicious party snack, our Salt & Vinegar Tempo Crackers are a crowd-pleasing choice that won't disappoint. A serving size is 2 crackers with 10mg THC,10 servings per bag, 100mg THC total.



