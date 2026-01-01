About this product
Silver Tier Sicilian Orange (Terra Firma x Rafter B Growers - Peanut Butter Breath + Super Boof) Punch Extracts Live Rosin is produced in a climate controlled environment to preserve taste and smell. We utilize ultra purified ice and water resulting in a contaminant free product. Punch Extracts are available in 2 Tiers, Gold and Silver. Dab Between 420-520*
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About this product
Silver Tier Sicilian Orange (Terra Firma x Rafter B Growers - Peanut Butter Breath + Super Boof) Punch Extracts Live Rosin is produced in a climate controlled environment to preserve taste and smell. We utilize ultra purified ice and water resulting in a contaminant free product. Punch Extracts are available in 2 Tiers, Gold and Silver. Dab Between 420-520*
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