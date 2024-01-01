Sorbetto is a refreshing and citrusy strain. Our distillate vape cartridge captures the essence of the strain with its zesty and tangy flavor profile. The vape delivers a smooth and flavorful hit that's sure to please anyone who loves lemony strains. The effects of Sorbetto are known to be relaxing, making it a great choice for evening use. With its sweet and sour taste and potent effects, the Sorbetto distillate vape cartridge is a must-try. Made with the highest quality distillate and natural derived terpenes, 1G of Premium Distillate, Reliable Hardware, Natural Terpene Blend.

