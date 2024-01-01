Sorbetto Stinger (Sativa) 5 Pre-Rolls 2.5g

by Punch
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Try our Punch Stingers! Each jar contains five mini joints, infused with refreshing Sorbetto flavor and rolled in kief. This Sativa strain delivers an uplifting, energizing effect that's perfect for daytime use. Enjoy the potent, flavorful smoke with refreshing lemon twist flavor. With Punch Stingers, you get both convenience and premium quality for a truly enjoyable cannabis experience.

Aficionado Seeds’ award-winning Sorbetto crosses Zkittlez, Sunset Sherbert, and Magnum Opus. Sorbetto was designing to be an indoor powerhouse that holds onto the qualities of Zkittlez while adding a stockier profile. Flavors include fresh flowers, lemon, honey, and lavender, with diesel undertones. 

Punch Edibles & Extracts was born on the idea of providing sensibly
sized,high-dose edibles at affordable prices. All of our edible products
taste great, contain minimal calories and sugar, and are accurately dosed
to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Since launching in 2013, we
have developed into a “full service” cannabis brand by adding an array of
top tier solventless products to our catalog. From vape pens to pre-rolls,
we have trusted products for every cannabis consumer.

  • CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
  • CA, US: CDHP-10003615
  • CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
  • OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
