Strawberry Amarelo Guava Half & Half Tier 1 Live Rosin Half & Half (1g)

by Punch
HybridTHC —CBD —
Tier 1 Strawberry Amarelo Guava Half & Half (Humboldt Kine x Luma Farms) , Punch Extracts Live Rosin is produced in a climate controlled environment to preserve taste and smell. We utilize ultra purified ice and water resulting in a contaminant free product. Punch Extracts are available in 4 Tiers. Dab Between 420-520*

Amarelo is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Amarelo is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Brazilian Seed Company, the average price of Amarelo typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Amarelo’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Amarelo, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Punch
Punch Edibles & Extracts was born on the idea of providing sensibly
sized,high-dose edibles at affordable prices. All of our edible products
taste great, contain minimal calories and sugar, and are accurately dosed
to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Since launching in 2013, we
have developed into a “full service” cannabis brand by adding an array of
top tier solventless products to our catalog. From vape pens to pre-rolls,
we have trusted products for every cannabis consumer.

  • CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
  • CA, US: CDHP-10003615
  • CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
  • OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
