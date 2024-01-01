Floridas Finest Punch Stinger

by Punch
Try our Punch Stingers, a jar of 5 mini pre-rolls infused with Floridas Finest flavor, indoor flower and rolled in kief. This Sativa strain offers an uplifting and energizing effect, perfect for daytime indulgence. Each mini joint offers a potent and flavorful smoke. Enjoy the convenience and premium quality of Punch Stinger for a truly enjoyable cannabis experience.
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Punch
Punch Edibles & Extracts was born on the idea of providing sensibly
sized,high-dose edibles at affordable prices. All of our edible products
taste great, contain minimal calories and sugar, and are accurately dosed
to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Since launching in 2013, we
have developed into a “full service” cannabis brand by adding an array of
top tier solventless products to our catalog. From vape pens to pre-rolls,
we have trusted products for every cannabis consumer.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
  • CA, US: CDHP-10003615
  • CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
  • OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
